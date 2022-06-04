Advertisement

Man arrested in deadly Charleston shooting

Meeko Harris
Meeko Harris(Charleston Police Department)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT
UPDATE 6/10/22 @ 5:45 p.m.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Saturday in downtown Charleston was arrested in Florida, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Meeko Harris, 23, of Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested in Osceola County, Florida, police said Friday.

James Daugherty, 27, died from gunshot wounds he suffered in a parking lot between Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston.

Police say Harris was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service.

ORIGINAL STORY 6/4/22

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Warrants have been issued for a man who is wanted in a deadly shooting that happened Saturday in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police said they found James Daugherty with multiple gunshot wounds around 2 a.m. in a parking lot between Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard.

They said Daugherty was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

He was 27.

Charleston Police Department are looking for Meeko Harris.

He’s 23 years old and from Beckley.

Harris is wanted for first-degree murder and wanton endangerment.

Police are asking anyone who sees Harris or knows his location to call metro 911 at 304-348-8111 or CPD at 304-348-6480.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One man is dead after a shooting in downtown Charleston.

Charleston Police say they found James Daugherty, 27, of Charleston with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

Daugherty was transferred to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in a parking lot between Hale Street and Kanawha Boulevard.

Anyone with information who was in the parking lot during the shooting is urged to contact the Criminal Investigation Division. To provide information please call metro 911 at 304-348-8111 or CPD at 304-348-6480.

