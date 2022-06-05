Advertisement

Championship Saturday!

By Jim Treacy
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A quartet of teams are taking home state titles on this first Saturday of June. From Charleston, Logan defeated Fairmont Senior to win another Class AA championship. Charleston Catholic used a two out rally to overtake Wahama while Hurricane mercied George Washington.

In Ohio, the Wheelersburg softball team won their second championship by beating Tuslow 5-2.

Here are the highlights from the trio of title games in Charleston on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Taylor Falbo faces child neglect charges after a toddler was found wandering in a roadway in...
Mother faces child neglect charges after toddler found wandering in road
Police issue warrants for Beckley man
Warrants issued for man wanted in murder in Charleston
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas shooting released

Latest News

Saturday night sports
State tournament time here for high school baseball and softball
It’s State Tourney time
State tournament time here for high school baseball and softball
State tournament time here for high school baseball and softball
Fairland heading to Division III semifinals
Fairland heading to Division III semifinals