Championship Saturday!

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A quartet of teams are taking home state titles on this first Saturday of June. From Charleston, Logan defeated Fairmont Senior to win another Class AA championship. Charleston Catholic used a two out rally to overtake Wahama while Hurricane mercied George Washington.

In Ohio, the Wheelersburg softball team won their second championship by beating Tuslow 5-2.

Here are the highlights from the trio of title games in Charleston on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.