First Warning Forecast | Rain chances return this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Following a dry weekend, showers and storms return to the forecast beginning Monday night and lasting through Saturday. However, this does not mean the entire week will be a washout; the rain is mostly scattered in nature until Saturday when precipitation becomes more widespread. Meanwhile, the summery heat is kept at bay this week, although humidity will be higher due to the increased moisture.

Sunday night stays mostly clear with low temperatures near 60 degrees. Once again, a bit of fog is possible in the river valleys.

On Monday, more sunshine is expected as high temperatures rise to the upper 80s. An isolated shower or two is possible during the afternoon across Ohio and Kentucky.

By Monday night into Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely as a cold front crosses. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon stay near 80 degrees.

Scattered rain chances remain in the forecast Wednesday through Friday under a partly cloudy sky each day. High temperatures stay fairly steady in the low 80s.

By Saturday, showers and storms may become more widespread, keeping afternoon temperatures in the 70s.

Sunshine returns Sunday with high temperatures climbing back to the upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.