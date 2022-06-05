Funeral plans announced for Nicholas County deputy

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a deputy killed in the line of duty Friday.

Nicholas County deputy sheriff Thomas Baker was shot in the back serving a search warrant in Birch River around 5:00 Friday evening.

A funeral service will be held at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center on Wednesday, June 8th.

Public viewing will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The funeral will begin at 5:00 p.m. Immediately following the service, they will be traveling to Walker Cemetery.

