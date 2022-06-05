‘Hook, line, and sinker’: Eastern Kentuckians celebrate Free Fishing Weekend

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - June 4-5 is Free Fishing Weekend in Kentucky.

Folks throughout the Commonwealth and in Eastern Kentucky flocked to the nearest lake, river or stream to try their hand at fishing with no cost.

Along with Free Fishing Weekend, the city of Pikeville played host to the eighth-annual Fishing With Kids event. The event’s founder, Chad Webb, said the weekend is a great way for anglers of all ages to test out their new rods and reels without having to buy a license.

“You know, a lot of people don’t want to spend the money to buy a license,” said Webb, “but they get to go out on a weekend like this, and maybe they’ll learn what fishing is about.”

Local anglers tossed their lines into waters across the region without the worry of being fined for fishing illegally, like unlicensed fisherman Travis Trump in Pike County, who brought his three children along with him.

“It’s definitely a great experience for everyone, to get out and enjoy the day and actually get to fish and not have to worry about anything,” said Trump. “It’s great, it’s definitely a learning experience for them, for sure, and it gets them out of the house, that’s the main thing.”

Trump, along with fellow fisherman Lee Fouts, who we spoke to at the Fishing With Kids event, said it is an honor to spend this time with family without having to worry about any costs, and being able to pass on information to his two children brings back memories.

“It brought back a lot... to be able to... a lot of memories, a lot of nostalgia,” said Fouts. “To be able to spend time with my kids, doing the same sort of things, showing them how to work a hook, remembering some of the things my dad had showed me when I was little, and my brothers had shown me, and my friends had shown me, tips on fishing and stuff, and being able to do that with them, it’s awesome.”

Fouts and Trump both said they were thrilled to see so many people enjoying the outdoors with their families and having fun.

