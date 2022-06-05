Advertisement

Johnson County community mourns death of firefighter

Candles
Candles(WWNY)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Community members in Johnson County are mourning the death of a beloved firefighter.

64-year-old Gary D. Melvin died Friday at his home.

Melvin had more than 25 years of dedicated service to the Paintsville Fire Department and to the people of Paintsville and Johnson County.

“After a courageous battle against cancer, the signal 5-5-5-5 was sounded for Paintsville Firefighter (Retired), Gary Melvin, Unit 109, signifying the Almighty had called a brother, a father, a husband and a friend home,” a post read on the Oil Springs Fire and Rescue Facebook page.

Visitation was scheduled for Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. However, another visitation service is scheduled to start at Noon on Sunday at Preston Funeral Home.

The funeral is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday in the chapel of the Preston Funeral Home.

Burial will be Monday at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Staffordsville.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
WSAZ Investigates | Deadly Deficiencies
Taylor Falbo faces child neglect charges after a toddler was found wandering in a roadway in...
Mother faces child neglect charges after toddler found wandering in road
Billy Joe Thompson, 53, of Ravenswood, West Virginia, faces charges after a shots-fired incident.
Man arrested after shots-fired incident

Latest News

A memorial ride meant to honor one Nicholas County Deputy played a part in healing a community.
Nicholas Co. remembers two recent fallen deputies morning after deadly shooting
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jun 4
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jun 4
A memorial ride meant to honor one Nicholas County Deputy played a part in healing a community.
Nicholas Co. remembers two recent fallen deputies morning after deadly shooting
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
Emotional reaction to the death of Nicholas County Deputy Baker