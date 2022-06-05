Ohio River Way paddles with purpose over 250 miles in 10 days

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Ohio River Challenge continued on Saturday with two 30-foot-long Voyager canoes carrying 20 adventurers on what is a 10-day travel from Portsmouth, Ohio to Louisville, Kentucky. The trip started Tuesday, May 31 and will conclude on Thursday, June 9.

The paddlers didn’t do this just out of fun, but for celebration of the Ohio River along with recognizing communities along the winding river.

All 20 paddlers weren’t paid to travel as this was a self-financed tour. The organization didn’t have any sponsors for this journey because, according to Chair of the Ohio River Way Brewster Rhoads, the paddlers love adventure and want to raise awareness of what the Ohio River has to offer to locals and tourists.

“Our goal is to be seen nationally - as a nationally recognized destination for adventure tourism with the collaboration among all of these cities and that’s what we’re doing,” Rhoads said.

The Ohio River Way is on a tour to visit eighteen cities and towns that are along the Ohio River. Those include, but don’t limit to Vanceburg (KY), Manchester Island (OH), Maysville (KY), Ripley (OH), Augusta (KY), Chilo (OH), New Richmond (OH), Cincinnati (OH), Covington (KY), Aurora (IN), Rising Sun (IN), Boone’s Landing (KY), Vevay (IN), and Carrollton (KY).

The ribbon cutting is all part of the organization’s way to promote recreation, attract tourism and stimulate economic development. Communities that were involved in ribbon cutting were presented with customized metal wayfinding signs for placement at every boat ramp from Portsmouth, Ohio to Louisville, Kentucky. Even the mayor of Portsmouth, Sean Dunne, was a part of the Ohio River Challenge.

“We celebrated the Ohio River Way, the launch of it here in Covington at Covington Plaza because this is the one spot in northern Kentucky where the bike trail, Riverfront Commons, actually connects to the Ohio River and Covington is in the lead by having the first canoe and kayak access ramp,” Rhoads added.

The Ohio River Way is anticipating more canoe and kayak access ramps to develop in other spots around northern Kentucky.

The organization is bringing communities together to market the region as a unique destination with all of the activities one can do along or in the Ohio River. Rhoads proclaimed, “Where else in America can you paddle, fish, water ski, hike, bike, and camp while touring Underground Railroad and Native American sites, historic river towns, 19th century architecture, picturesque main streets, farmers markets and dozens of breweries, wineries, and distilleries?!”

Rhoads makes one thing clear: the Ohio River IS the attraction. The Ohio River Way plans on doing this trip annually to continue to raise awareness.

“This is the fourth year we’ve done this trip, but the first time since we’ve really branded the Ohio River Way as the Ohio River Way. We used to be the Ohio River Recreation Trail and now we have a new logo, a new website a new look,” Rhoads said.

The website features a digital guide that features ramps, marinas, campgrounds and events along the Ohio River.

