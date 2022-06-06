1 escapee still on the run from correctional facility

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – One of six escapees from a correctional facility in Scioto County is still on the run Monday, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman said.

The escaped inmate is identified as Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington, Ohio. He is described as 6 feet 4 and 245 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who spots Comberger is asked to call their local 911 agency.

According to the sheriff, the inmates escaped Saturday night from the Star Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio. All are considered “low level, non-violent, drug offenders.”

Thoroughman said the escapees were caught at different locations throughout southeastern Ohio, including one at the Walmart in Waverly and two others walking on the road toward U.S. 52.

He said a woman inmate, identified as Allie Angelo, 32, of Akron, Ohio, arrived at the correctional facility with her ex-husband to help her fiancé escape. She faces aiding escape charges.

The other captured escapees are identified as:

- Jeffrey Randle Fields, 37, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

- Clifford Tyler Morris, 33, of Sabina, Ohio

- Aaron Brigeman, 43, of Dayton, Ohio

- Walker N. Pence, 22, of New Holland, Ohio

Also arrested was Matthew Sladen, 31, of Akron, who is charged with aiding escape and possession of criminal tools.

More charges are possible after a Scioto County grand jury reviews the case.

Multiple agencies and investigators were involved with the case, including the Portsmouth Police Department, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Waverly Police Department.

