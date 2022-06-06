Advertisement

Changeable weather week ahead

An unsettled week with off and on showers
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Here in early June an overall warm, dry weather pattern has taken hold. Since late May the bountiful spring rains have largely dried up. Home owners and landscapers are watering lawns and gardens to foster a healthy summer growth. Meanwhile a week of showers is in the forecast. These rains will be much needed when our first heat major heat wave arrives later this month.

Tonight is starting with showers and thunderstorms points west toward I-75 with a track that will bring rain into the Ohio, Big Sandy and Kanawha Valleys overnight. Given the increasing humidity that is arriving, the risk of street flooding downpours and a few lightning strikes will ratchet up through sunrise.

Tuesday will start with showers and thunder only to have hazy skies take over for much of the day. The risk of afternoon or evening showers and thunder will have to rely on how much heating we get from the sun.

Wednesday through Friday a stalled front will be the conduit for waves of rain and thunder to pass from the Mississippi Valley all the way to the Atlantic coast. Timing and placing those waves of rain will be a daily task here at Newschannel 3.

By the weekend the wet weather is likely to linger on Saturday then clear out by Sunday.

First Warning Forecast