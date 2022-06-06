Crews rescue puppy from multi-structure fire

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A home and puppy were spared from fire damage Saturday afternoon, while a single-wide trailer was destroyed by flames in Ripley.

The Ripley Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to Blue Berry Lane for reports of a structure fire.

Units arrived on scene to find a single wide trailer fully involved. There was a second structure beside the one on fire that had also caught on fire.

Crews focused on preserving the house that was still standing. According to a post on social media, the house was saved, suffering only minor fire damage.

The original home was a total loss. One small puppy was found and saved from the blaze.

Station 60, Station 70, and JCEMS were on scene assisting with operations as well.

