UPDATE: Body recovered from Paintsville Lake

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed a body was recovered from Paintsville Lake Sunday night.

According to Frisby, the person jumped into the water from a cliff.

A heavy emergency crew presence was reported at the lake while first responders searched for the person.

The identity of the person was not released.

We will update this story when more information is available.

