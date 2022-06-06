Advertisement

UPDATE: Body recovered from Paintsville Lake

Police car
Police car(AP)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County Coroner J.R. Frisby confirmed a body was recovered from Paintsville Lake Sunday night.

According to Frisby, the person jumped into the water from a cliff.

A heavy emergency crew presence was reported at the lake while first responders searched for the person.

The identity of the person was not released.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer killed in active shooter incident in Nicholas County
Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Taylor Falbo faces child neglect charges after a toddler was found wandering in a roadway in...
Mother faces child neglect charges after toddler found wandering in road
Police issue warrants for Beckley man
Warrants issued for man wanted in murder in Charleston
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
Emotional reaction to the death of Nicholas County Deputy Baker

Latest News

Ripley Volunteer Fire Department saves a dog from a house fire.
Crews rescue puppy from multi-structure fire
A procession was held along route 19 in Nicholas County to honor fallen, Deputy Tom Baker.
Funeral plans announced for Nicholas County deputy
Anglers of all ages tried their hand at fishing for no cost over the weekend.
‘Hook, line, and sinker’: Eastern Kentuckians celebrate Free Fishing Weekend
Saturday night sports