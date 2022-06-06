Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to fire in Huntington

Emergency crews respond to a fire in Huntington Monday morning.
Emergency crews respond to a fire in Huntington Monday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Huntington Monday morning.

Heavy black smoke was reported around 10:30 a.m. coming from the home along West 9th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Crews tells WSAZ.com everyone inside the building made it out safely.

Firefighters say the second floor of the home was heavily damaged by flames.

Crews are still trying to determine what cause the fire.

The state Fire Marshall is investigating.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake
The Gallia County Sheriff says the child was airlifted to a Columbus Area Medical facility to...
Mother arrested after baby falls out of second story apartment
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s now lodged at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
Emotional reaction to the death of Nicholas County Deputy Baker
Ripley Volunteer Fire Department saves a dog from a house fire.
Crews rescue puppy from multi-structure fire

Latest News

Joshua Phillips
Joshua Phillips change of venue denied
Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Trial for man accused of killing Charleston police officer will stay in Kanawha County
Firefighters battled flames at a playground Sunday morning.
Investigation underway into playground fire
TSA officers prevented a traveler from carrying this loaded gun onto his flight at Pittsburgh...
TSA stops WV man with loaded gun at Pittsburgh Airport