Emergency crews respond to fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in Huntington Monday morning.

Heavy black smoke was reported around 10:30 a.m. coming from the home along West 9th Street.

No injuries were reported.

Crews tells WSAZ.com everyone inside the building made it out safely.

Firefighters say the second floor of the home was heavily damaged by flames.

Crews are still trying to determine what cause the fire.

The state Fire Marshall is investigating.

Further information has not been released.

