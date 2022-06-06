Advertisement

Fugitive wanted for 2 murders drowns in river while at float camp

Officials say a wanted murder suspect who was believed to be in South Carolina was found dead in a Missouri river. (Source: WHNS)
By Amber Ruch, Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPLEY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Florida fugitive wanted on first-degree murder charges drowned Sunday afternoon at a river in southern Missouri, officials said.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Sherron McCombs was swimming at a float camp on the Current River when he began to panic, went under the water and didn’t resurface.

McCombs was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County coroner.

The highway patrol confirmed McCombs was a fugitive. According to CrimeStoppers, he was wanted in Florida for his involvement in two fatal shootings in Tampa on Nov. 21, 2021, and Jan. 3, 2022. He was facing charges of:

  • 2 counts of first-degree murder, premeditated
  • 1 count of first-degree murder firearm, premeditated
  • 3 counts of first-degree murder firearm & tampering with physical evidence

McCombs drowned nearly 1,000 miles away from the locations of his alleged murders in Tampa.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake
The Gallia County Sheriff says the child was airlifted to a Columbus Area Medical facility to...
Mother arrested after baby falls out of second story apartment
Jail officials confirm Tyler Kelly, 28, is charged with first-degree murder. He’s in custody at...
Suspect identified and charged in Nicholas County deputy’s death
Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
Emotional reaction to the death of Nicholas County Deputy Baker
Firefighters battled flames at a playground Sunday morning.
Investigation underway into playground fire

Latest News

Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Authorities in Tennessee say a 70-year-old woman was killed by two family dogs.
Two family dogs attack, kill 70-year-old woman, sheriff says
Aaron Evans said he is proud to preside over his Uncle Tom Baker's funeral services but admits...
\“He could always find the good in people”: Fallen Nicholas Co. Deputy’s nephew honors uncle
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot