Investigation underway into playground fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Oh. WSAZ) - A playground fire in Ironton is under investigation after flames and thick black smoke erupted over the weekend.

Crews were called out to the former Open Door School playground in the south end just before 11:00 a.m. Sunday.

The Ironton Fire Department says the fire was on the 5th street side of the playground and they were able to knock out flames within an hour.

Firefighters were told by neighbors they witnessed some teens out in the area right before the smoke started. Since the playground houses a lot of chopped up tires instead of mulch, there was heavy black smoke seen for miles.

Unfortunately, fire officials say the problem with this call was that they had two other calls at the same time which tied up necessary resources.

These types of blazes are dangerous for firefighters because it exposes them to by-products of combustion, which becomes a hazard.

Neighbors told firefighters they’ve seen teens out at the playground in the days leading up to the blaze but neighbors were able to put out previous small fires.

Officials say this is the first time they’ve been informed of a fire or called out to that scene.

The state fire marshal’s office is on-scene Monday investigating.

