Police: Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio river

Covington police are searching for 9-year-old Ian Sousis,
Covington police are searching for 9-year-old Ian Sousis,(Covington Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Authorities say the body of a 9-year-old Kentucky boy who was reported missing from a children’s home has been found in the Ohio River.

Covington Police Lt. Col. Brian Valenti told news outlets that boaters found the body of Ian Sousis floating in the river Saturday afternoon.

He said the discovery came hours after the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky reported that the boy walked away from the facility.

It wasn’t clear why he left, but Valenti said he had walked away previously.

The boy’s body was recovered near the Villa Hills Marina and the Villa Hills Police Department is handling the investigation.

