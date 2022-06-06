Advertisement

Trial for man accused of killing Charleston police officer will stay in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The judge sided with the State Monday morning, ruling the trial for a man accused of killing a Charleston police officer will stay in Kanawha County.

The defense had requested a change in venue due to the publicity of the case and of Officer Cassie Johnson’s death.

The State argued Joshua Phillips would get a fair trial in the county after interviewing potential jurors who said while familiar with Phillips, they could stay objective.

Monday, Judge Jennifer Bailey denied the defense’s request.

Monday was the third day of jury selection for the trail against Phillips. Fourteen jurors have been selected along with two alternates.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson. Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

Phillips is also facing possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Officer Cassie Johnson
Officer Cassie Johnson(WSAZ)

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

