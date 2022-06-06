Advertisement

TSA stops WV man with loaded gun at Pittsburgh Airport

TSA officers prevented a traveler from carrying this loaded gun onto his flight at Pittsburgh...
TSA officers prevented a traveler from carrying this loaded gun onto his flight at Pittsburgh International Airport on Sunday. (TSA photo)(Transportation Security Administration)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
PITTSBURGH, PA (WSAZ) - A man from West Virginia was stopped by the TSA at the Pittsburgh International Airport Sunday after officers detected a loaded handgun.

The man from Wheeling, W.Va. was caught with a .22 caliber handgun loaded with five bullets.

When the TSA officer spotted the gun, the Allegheny County Police were alerted and confiscated the gun.

The man told officials he forgot he had the loaded gun among his carry-on items.

“If you own a firearm, you need to know where it is at all times,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Knowing where you put your gun is part of being a responsible gun owner. Now this individual faces a stiff Federal financial civil penalty.”

TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty of up to $13,900 to individuals who bring weapons with them to a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating or aggravating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

Travelers are allowed to transport their firearms as checked baggage if they are properly packed and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane with checked baggage. Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

Nationwide, TSA officers detected 5,972 firearms on passengers or their carry-on bags at checkpoints last year. Of the guns caught by TSA in 2022, about 86 percent were loaded.

