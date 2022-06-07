4 arrested after drugs found in apartment

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Four people were arrested Tuesday after police searched an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th Avenue, Huntington Police said.

According to a release from HPD, investigators found suspected heroin and crystal methamphetamine, as well as many used syringes.

Two occupants, Christy Heaberlan and Anthony Cooper, were charged in connection with an investigation by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force.

Heaberlan was charged with maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of using and distributing controlled substances. Cooper was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

Police say two other people, Viola Pennington and Todd Stevens, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

