Ashland Regional Hiring event with Kentucky Career Center

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

On June 8th, Kentucky Career Center and Ashland Town Center are co-hosting a regional hiring event.

Companies from around the region, along with Town Center businesses will be exhibiting career opportunities, accepting applications, and some will do on-the-spot interviews.

Hundreds of job openings will be represented.

The event is being held at Ashland Town Center on June 8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

