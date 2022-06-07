Ashland Regional Hiring event with Kentucky Career Center
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
On June 8th, Kentucky Career Center and Ashland Town Center are co-hosting a regional hiring event.
Companies from around the region, along with Town Center businesses will be exhibiting career opportunities, accepting applications, and some will do on-the-spot interviews.
Hundreds of job openings will be represented.
The event is being held at Ashland Town Center on June 8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
