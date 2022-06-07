Advertisement

Benefits of video games

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The entertainment software association released its 2022 essential facts about the video game industry report, which analyzed video game data and its impact on players.

Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of ESA, joined Susan and Taylor on Studio 3 to explain more about the survey, and share how families can use video games to strengthen relationships, promote inclusivity, and create safe and positive experiences.

