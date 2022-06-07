Crews work to repair water main break in Ironton, Ohio

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – For two days, crews have been working to mitigate a water main break in Ironton, Ohio.

The break has not impacted service to customers; however, the city has lost a significant amount of water over the course of two days, Mayor Sam Cramblit says.

Officials believe the break happened sometime Sunday. It is located on a hillside along U.S. 52 and is not spilling onto city streets.

Crews do not know what caused the water main break but say weather could have played a role.

Significant rises and falls in temperatures tend to cause water lines to swell and sometimes break.

The mayor tells WSAZ.com the rainy forecast hasn’t helped with repairs as workers attempt to use heavy equipment in very muddy conditions.

No further information has been released.

