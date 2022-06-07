Advertisement

Former commissioner and city councilman dies at 88

Longtime local government official Gary Bunn has died. He was 88.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Cabell County Commissioner Kelli Sobonya on Tuesday released the following statement about Bunn, a former commissioner in Cabell County and a former Huntington City councilman:

“Gary Bunn was a long-time public servant at both the county and city levels. He had many accomplishments that will be realized by generations yet to come. As a county commissioner, I am glad he paved the way and led by example. He will be greatly missed in our community. I extend my heartfelt condolences and prayers to his entire family.”

According to Bunn’s death notice, his time in public office included serving as the city of Huntington’s planning director from 1967 to 1989, as well as the city manager in the late 1970s.

Most recently, Bunn was elected as a Huntington City Council member in 2012.

Funeral services are set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington. Visitation will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beard Mortuary in Huntington.

