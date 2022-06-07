Advertisement

Former school superintendent indicted, including on theft charge

A former Gallia County Local Schools superintendent faces criminal charges, including theft in office, after being indicted by a county grand jury.(Source: MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A former Gallia County Local Schools superintendent faces criminal charges, including theft in office, after being indicted by a county grand jury.

According to a release from the Ohio State Auditor’s Office, Jude E. Meyers was indicted on 14 other criminal counts, including having an unlawful interest in a public contract and one count of conflict of interest.

Meyers was arraigned Monday in Gallia County Common Pleas Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The release states that Meyers used his position as superintendent from February 2015 to January 2019 to secure a job for his son, as well as to engage in theft.

The state “alleges that Meyers converted school equipment and other resources for his personal benefit, including a school district van and trailer to move furniture and other personal belongings between residences, school-owned lawn equipment to mow his lawn, and a school vehicle for personal uses when his own vehicle was being repaired.”

According to the release, Meyers served as superintendent of Gallia County Local Schools from 2014 through mid-2021. He resigned then to accept a position as superintendent of Shawnee Local Schools in Lima, Ohio.

