Here is how to show support for Deputy Thomas Baker

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A small tight-knit community is now rallying behind the Baker family, who lost a husband and a father.

Many people have asked how to show support for fallen Deputy Thomas Baker who died Friday night in an active shooter incident in the Birch River area. Businesses are beginning benefits and fundraisers.

Commissioner Garrett Cole of Nicholas County is working to help people find the right places to go.

“We can’t be involved but of course anything we can find I’ll share out, the Sheriff will share out and try to legitify,” Cole said.

Here is a few that will directly benefit the Baker Family:

Appalachian Fashion is selling T-shirts and an ATV benefit ride by 304 Riderz will be held Aug. 20.

We were asked by the 304 Riderz to do a shirt fundraiser for Deputy Baker, with approval from his son here is our... Posted by Appalachian Fashion on Sunday, June 5, 2022

Autotronix is selling sticker decals.

Autotronix WV has made vinyl decals in memory of Deputy Tom Baker and these will be available for donations. All money... Posted by Sasha O'Dell Lefler on Sunday, June 5, 2022

Another small business that will contribute is The Local , a restaurant and grill in Summersville. A benefit concert will be held at the restaurant on June 18 with raffle prizes. The Local owner Matt Fitzwater said 100% of the proceeds from the concert will go toward the Baker family. Fitzwater said he is also searching for bands and items to raffle. He asked WSAZ to share his email: thelocalsummersville@gmail.com.

