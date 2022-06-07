I-64 crash sends person to the hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police say one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after an accident on Interstate 64.

Police say it appears the driver of a GMC Sierra traveling west rear-ended a car just before the Hal Greer Boulevard exit. The incident happened around 5:30 pm.

The driver of the Sierra was put on a stretcher and put in an ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say after the collision, the Sierra spun out and crashed into the median wall.

The people in the other car didn’t have to go to the hospital.

Two westbound lanes are back open after being closed while crews responded.

