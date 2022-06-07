Advertisement

I-64 crash sends person to the hospital

Huntington police say one person was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after an accident on...
Huntington police say one person was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after an accident on Interstate 64.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington police say one person was taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after an accident on Interstate 64.

Police say it appears the driver of a GMC Sierra traveling west rear-ended a car just before the Hal Greer Boulevard exit. The incident happened around 5:30 pm.

The driver of the Sierra was put on a stretcher and put in an ambulance. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Police say after the collision, the Sierra spun out and crashed into the median wall.

The people in the other car didn’t have to go to the hospital.

Two westbound lanes are back open after being closed while crews responded.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker were attacked by a dog Friday morning.
Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries
Firefighters battled flames at a playground Sunday morning.
Investigation underway into playground fire
Covington police are searching for 9-year-old Ian Sousis,
Police: Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio river
Escapee Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington, Ohio, is described as 6 feet 4 and 245...
1 escapee still on the run from correctional facility
A former Gallia County Local Schools superintendent faces criminal charges, including theft in...
Former school superintendent indicted, including on theft charge

Latest News

Brent Kelly, who is facing a first degree murder charge for the death of Deputy Tom Baker has...
Court records detail history of Nicholas County murder suspect
Delightful tonight, stormy Wednesday eve
First Warning Forecast
W.Va. gas tax holiday not guaranteed
W.Va. gas tax holiday not guaranteed
Crews work to fix water main break in Ironton
Crews work to fix water main break in Ironton