Tennessee murder fugitive arrested in Ashland, Kentucky

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A man wanted for murder by authorities in Tennessee has been arrested in Ashland, Kentucky and booked into the Boyd County Detention Center.

Trooper Shane Goodall with Kentucky State Police confirms Bradley Miller, 43, was arrested Monday evening.

Miller is facing first-degree murder charges in Tennessee in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

The body of Athena Saunders, 48, was found near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot.

MIller is also facing charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

No further information has been released at this time.

