Advertisement

Tennessee murder fugitive arrested in Ashland, Kentucky

Bradley Miller was arrested Monday evening in Ashland, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State...
Bradley Miller was arrested Monday evening in Ashland, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police.(Boyd County Detention Center)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) – A man wanted for murder by authorities in Tennessee has been arrested in Ashland, Kentucky and booked into the Boyd County Detention Center.

Trooper Shane Goodall with Kentucky State Police confirms Bradley Miller, 43, was arrested Monday evening.

Miller is facing first-degree murder charges in Tennessee in connection with the death of his girlfriend.

The body of Athena Saunders, 48, was found near the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot.

MIller is also facing charges of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battled flames at a playground Sunday morning.
Investigation underway into playground fire
Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker were attacked by a dog Friday morning.
Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries
Covington police are searching for 9-year-old Ian Sousis,
Police: Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio river
Escapee Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington, Ohio, is described as 6 feet 4 and 245...
1 escapee still on the run from correctional facility
Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake

Latest News

Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for June 7th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, June 7th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake
Dog adoption event held at animal shelter
Dog adoption event held at animal shelter