Advertisement

Trial of man accused of killing Charleston police officer enters second day

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of...
Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson. Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the trial against the man accused of shooting and killing a Charleston police officer entered its second day, law enforcement who responded to the deadly scene approached the witness stand.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson. Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

Trial for man accused of killing Charleston police officer will stay in Kanawha County

Day two of the trial began with the jury hearing from responding officers and viewing police issued body cam footage from December 1 during Phillips’ arrest.

In the video, officers could be heard giving the defendant commands to get out of the vehicle with his hands up.

The CPD corporal on the stand Tuesday testified that Phillips did not comply with commands from law enforcement to exit the vehicle, instead revving the vehicle’s engine at one point.

During questioning, the officer told the court officers on scene had to pull Phillips from the vehicle with guns drawn. The officer said Phillips went down to the ground, but with his hands underneath his body.

Due to the fact that Phillips’ hands were not visible, the corporal testified officers hit and kicked him several times before he complied with commands.

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a reporter in the courtroom Tuesday.

Phillips has been behind bars awaiting trial since December 26, 2020.

After being delayed due to an inadequate jury pool, Monday a jury was seated, a venue selected and opening statements began in the trial against Joshua Phillips.

The trial began Monday with opening statements and emotional testimonies from emergency officials and eye witnesses.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker were attacked by a dog Friday morning.
Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries
Firefighters battled flames at a playground Sunday morning.
Investigation underway into playground fire
Covington police are searching for 9-year-old Ian Sousis,
Police: Body of 9-year-old boy found in Ohio river
Escapee Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington, Ohio, is described as 6 feet 4 and 245...
1 escapee still on the run from correctional facility
Police car
Coroner identifies body found in Paintsville Lake

Latest News

The mayor tells WSAZ.com the rainy forecast hasn’t helped with repairs as workers attempt to...
Crews work to repair water main break in Ironton, Ohio
Ironton water main break
Ironton water main break
Bradley Miller was arrested Monday evening in Ashland, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State...
Tennessee murder fugitive arrested in Ashland, Kentucky
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for June 7th, 2022.
First Warning Forecast