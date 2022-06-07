Trial of man accused of killing Charleston police officer enters second day

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the trial against the man accused of shooting and killing a Charleston police officer entered its second day, law enforcement who responded to the deadly scene approached the witness stand.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson. Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

Day two of the trial began with the jury hearing from responding officers and viewing police issued body cam footage from December 1 during Phillips’ arrest.

In the video, officers could be heard giving the defendant commands to get out of the vehicle with his hands up.

The CPD corporal on the stand Tuesday testified that Phillips did not comply with commands from law enforcement to exit the vehicle, instead revving the vehicle’s engine at one point.

During questioning, the officer told the court officers on scene had to pull Phillips from the vehicle with guns drawn. The officer said Phillips went down to the ground, but with his hands underneath his body.

Due to the fact that Phillips’ hands were not visible, the corporal testified officers hit and kicked him several times before he complied with commands.

Miller has been excused from the stand. The state calls Officer Adam Keener as the next witness. He's being questioned defendent's clothing and the proccess police do when taking clothing in. Describes clothes being wet and bloody. Says they found a bad of blue pills in clothes. — Matt Lackritz (@MattLackritz) June 7, 2022

Phillips has been behind bars awaiting trial since December 26, 2020.

After being delayed due to an inadequate jury pool, Monday a jury was seated, a venue selected and opening statements began in the trial against Joshua Phillips.

The trial began Monday with opening statements and emotional testimonies from emergency officials and eye witnesses.

