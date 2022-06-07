Wednesday weather starts fine, ends thundery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This Tuesday evening has turned rather nice as late day sun has propelled temperatures to near 80 degrees. While a front is approaching via I-70 and I-71 in the Buckeye State, the shower risk with this passing feature is rather muted. However when the next front arrives on Wednesday evening there is a strong risk for some heavy weather.

After the overnight and Tuesday morning quarter to half inch of rain, look for patchy fog to form over the damp ground in time for the Wednesday rush hour. Temperatures will start near 65 with high humidity supporting the low clouds and fog.

Wednesday’s skies will trend partly cloudy with enough afternoon sun to propel highs into the 80s. However that sun will go to work and heat the ground which will then heat the air. That heating process will help to send clouds towering to the heavens which will foster the development of showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday night’s action may be strong enough for power hits (lightning strikes or high winds) and street flooding(localized areas can measure more than an inch in a half hour).

Thursday into Friday will see a turn to the nice weather-wise before a new wave of showers and thunder arrive by Friday night and lingers into Saturday.

That means the pick day of the weekend, early call, is for Sunday when sunshine and 80 degree air will fill our Appy hills.

