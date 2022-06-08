Advertisement

2 arrested after 5 young children test positive for drugs, police say

Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody...
Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, and Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, were taken into custody Tuesday, police said.(Rock Hill PD)
By WBTV staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – Two people are facing charges after five young children tested positive for drugs in South Carolina, authorities said.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, detectives were notified that the Department of Social Services (DSS) was investigating a home following an incident that happened June 2.

A joint investigation revealed that children in the home, ages 1 to 5, tested positive for illegal narcotics, authorities said.

Police arrested Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26, and Demitrius Antwane Baxter, 44, for exposing the five children to “illicit substances that placed them at an unreasonable risk of harm,” a news release said.

Knuckles and Baxter were taken into custody Tuesday.

Police did not clarify the couple’s relation to the children.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Gallia County Local Schools superintendent faces criminal charges, including theft in...
Former school superintendent indicted, including on theft charge
Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker were attacked by a dog Friday morning.
Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries
The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Four people were arrested Tuesday after police searched an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th...
4 arrested after drugs found in apartment
Escapee Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington, Ohio, is described as 6 feet 4 and 245...
1 of 5 escapees still on the run from correctional facility; community worries about safety

Latest News

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School, describes wiping her friend's blood...
4th grade Uvalde survivor: ‘I don’t want it to happen again’
A bear and coyote were caught on camera together in Minnesota.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Could a bear and coyote be friends?
Funeral services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker are being held at the Summersville Armory...
Deputy Baker’s wife | “He was the only one I wanted by my side”
The City of Amarillo is asking for help identifying a strange figure seen on surveillance...
What is that? Strange figure caught on camera at Amarillo Zoo
The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office sent out a bulletin looking for Antione Mithon, Nicholson...
6 Special Olympics participants from Haiti are missing, officials say