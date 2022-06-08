Skip to content
News
Weather
Latest Video
LIVE
Sports
Search
Home
News
Local
Regional
National
International
Politics
Weather
WV Lottery Cams
Closings
Weather Cams
Dual Doppler Radar
Latest Video
WSAZ NOW
WATCH LIVE
Best of the Class
Making a Difference
Journey Through Parenthood
Featured Links
Submit A Story
Submit Photos and Videos
Poll Question
WSAZ Investigates
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for WSAZ
Advertise with US
Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Pro Sports
High School Scores
Tri-State CW
MeTV
Investigate TV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TV Guide
PowerNation
Hometown Hero
Nominate a Hometown Hero
Home and Garden 2022 Vendors
Community Connection
First Look At Four
Studio 3
Lottery
Contests
WSAZ Children's Charities
Gray DC Bureau
Salute to Seniors
Great Health Divide
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Advertisement
American Red Cross talks WSAZ Donorama
American Red Cross talks WSAZ Donorama
By
Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
|
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
WSAZ Donorama
(wsaz)
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Former school superintendent indicted, including on theft charge
Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
4 arrested after drugs found in apartment
1 of 5 escapees still on the run from correctional facility; community worries about safety
Latest News
Father’s Day gifts dads are eager to use
Family shares story on blood donations
Big Fish at Mountain Movers Theatre Company
Ask the Vet