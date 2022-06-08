Arrest made in federal drug raid

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Tuesday in Huntington and faces several counts of drug-related charges, according to court documents.

A WSAZ crew was there as FBI agents, as well as deputies from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, raided a home along McVeigh Avenue.

Agents could be seen searching inside a white car and its trunk, as well as inside a home.

According to court documents, the raid stemmed from a federal investigation that led to one man arrested on several counts of selling fentanyl and meth in the Huntington area.

The documents detail how investigators were able to track the suspect, Kilan Nicks, on his phone and car. They showed how he traveled to places across the country -- from California to Atlanta and Phoenix, Arizona -- all to get drugs to bring back to Huntington to sell.

Those court documents also say, from February to May, investigators made multiple undercover drug buys from the suspect.

During one of those buys investigators say they recorded surveillance video showing guns including an AR-15 and another high-capacity rifle.

Nicks is set to be arraigned on the charges Friday morning.

