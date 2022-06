HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Big Fish the musical opens at Mountain Movers Theatre Company in Louisa on June 10, and runs the 10th, 11th, 14th, 16th, 17th and 18th at 7:30 p.m., and June 12th at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.mtnmoverstheatre.com or by calling 606-331-8932.

