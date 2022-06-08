Advertisement

Famous Hollywood chimp found caged in the basement of a Missouri home

By Marina Silva and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) - Thought to be dead, authorities found a chimp known for appearances in Hollywood movies alive in the basement of a home in Missouri.

Tonka had starred in “George of the Jungle” and “Buddy,” according to KY3, but his owner, Tonia Hadix, told a judge the chimp had died.

Jared Goodman with PETA said the federal court in Missouri ordered in 2021 that Tonka and six other chimpanzees be transferred to an accredited sanctuary.

When officials arrived to pick up the seven chimps, Tonka was nowhere to be found. According to PETA, Hardix had previously said under oath that Tonka had died.

“We never bought the lies about his death,” Goodman said, adding they never gave up on looking for Tonka.

Officials found the Hollywood chimp in a cage built into a basement Sunday.

“He did not have any access to the outside whatsoever, no ability to climb, no ability to interact with other chimpanzees or even smell fresh air,” Goodman said.

According to federal court records, Missouri Primate Foundation is involved in a lawsuit over unsafe living conditions.

Goodman says while chimpanzees are beautiful animals, they can be dangerous.

“As soon as chimpanzees become a little bit older than a few years old, they’re very dangerous. And this is why places like the Missouri Primate Foundation have so many chimpanzees,” Goodman said. “It was their primary breeding ground for chimpanzees used in the entertainment industry in the pet trade. The vast majority of chimps were used for that purpose.”

Preliminary reports show Tonka is overweight, but is healthy and enjoying his new home in Florida.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Gallia County Local Schools superintendent faces criminal charges, including theft in...
Former school superintendent indicted, including on theft charge
Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker were attacked by a dog Friday morning.
Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries
The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Escapee Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington, Ohio, is described as 6 feet 4 and 245...
1 of 5 escapees still on the run from correctional facility; community worries about safety
Four people were arrested Tuesday after police searched an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th...
4 arrested after drugs found in apartment

Latest News

The bookshelves from ProtectED Solutions are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar...
Company makes bulletproof bookshelves to protect students during school shootings
Joshua Phillips trial continues. (WSAZ)
Trial of man accused of killing Charleston police officer enters third day
Baker funeral
Remembering Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty
Remembering Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker