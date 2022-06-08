Advertisement

First responders from across the state honor Deputy Tom Baker

By Shannon Litton
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As a community gathered Wednesday to pay their final respects to Deputy Tom Baker, who was killed in the line of duty Friday, those who hold the thin blue line wanted to make sure his family knew they weren’t alone.

As WSAZ’s Shannon Litton discovered, they don’t call them brothers and sisters in blue for nothing. That was evident by the number of cruisers that showed up for Wednesday’s services – some from as far away as Berkeley County in the state’s Eastern Panhandle.

“Deputy Baker, a great guy, and he was loved by the community. It’s obvious with the outpouring support we see here today,” said Sgt. Anthony Cremeans with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Baker’s body was escorted by member of his fellow Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, while others were set to serve as his Honor Guard during the procession to the cemetery Wednesday evening.

