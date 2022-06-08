First responders from across the state honor Deputy Tom Baker

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – As a community gathered Wednesday to pay their final respects to Deputy Tom Baker, who was killed in the line of duty Friday, those who hold the thin blue line wanted to make sure his family knew they weren’t alone.

As WSAZ’s Shannon Litton discovered, they don’t call them brothers and sisters in blue for nothing. That was evident by the number of cruisers that showed up for Wednesday’s services – some from as far away as Berkeley County in the state’s Eastern Panhandle.

“Deputy Baker, a great guy, and he was loved by the community. It’s obvious with the outpouring support we see here today,” said Sgt. Anthony Cremeans with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Baker’s body was escorted by member of his fellow Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, while others were set to serve as his Honor Guard during the procession to the cemetery Wednesday evening.

Tap on the video link with this story to see more from Litton’s coverage.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.