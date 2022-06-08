Funeral for fallen Nicholas County deputy to be held Wednesday

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community will be paying final respects Wednesday to a Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty Friday night.

Deputy Tom Baker’s funeral will be held at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center at 5 p.m.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m.

Law enforcement from all over the state and beyond are expected to attend.

The deputy’s obituary says he had two children and two step-children, who were the light of his life.

Baker had graduated from the West Virginia Police Training Class in 1997 and from Nicholas County High School in 1991.

He was also a deacon at Restoration Fellowship Church in Mt. Nebo.

Those close to Baker say he was strong in his Christian faith, and they’re finding solace knowing he was ready to go.

The obituary says he took a break from law enforcement for seven years but could never get it out of his blood.

He’d worked as a greaser on a strip mine, sold insurance and cars, and worked as a bail bondsman before returning to the job that was his calling.

Loved ones say he’ll be remembered for his contagious smile and laugh.

After the funeral service, he’ll be buried at Walker Memorial Park in Summersville.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Nicholas County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.

