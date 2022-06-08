Man faces child sexual abuse charges
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Ashland faces several sexual abuse charges involving the alleged abuse of a child under 12 years old.
William Lucas Ferguson, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said.
Troopers say Ferguson possessed images of child sexual abuse and potentially sexually abused a child under age 12.
He is charged with 10 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under 16, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of first-degree sodomy.
Ferguson was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.
