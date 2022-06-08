Advertisement

Man faces child sexual abuse charges

William Lucas Ferguson, 27, of Ashland, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday on child sexual abuse...
William Lucas Ferguson, 27, of Ashland, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday on child sexual abuse charges.(Kentucky State Police)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man from Ashland faces several sexual abuse charges involving the alleged abuse of a child under 12 years old.

William Lucas Ferguson, 27, was arrested Tuesday, Kentucky State Police said.

Troopers say Ferguson possessed images of child sexual abuse and potentially sexually abused a child under age 12.

He is charged with 10 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance under 16, one count of first-degree sexual abuse, and one count of first-degree sodomy.

Ferguson was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center.

