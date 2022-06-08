Advertisement

Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

Joshua Rose and Erica Ross face several charges, including possession of fentanyl, after a...
Joshua Rose and Erica Ross face several charges, including possession of fentanyl, after a traffic stop in Wayne, West Virginia.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A pair was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop where deputies found fentanyl and other substances, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday.

The sheriff said the stop happened in Wayne and involved members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

Deputies arrested Joshua Rose and Erica Ross. Investigators say drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Xanax, were concealed in Ross’s bra and Rose’s underwear.

Both faces charges, including possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver Xanax, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators say they received tips that both suspects were dealing drugs.

