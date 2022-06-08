Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A pair was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop where deputies found fentanyl and other substances, Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson said Tuesday.

The sheriff said the stop happened in Wayne and involved members of the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

Deputies arrested Joshua Rose and Erica Ross. Investigators say drugs, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and Xanax, were concealed in Ross’s bra and Rose’s underwear.

Both faces charges, including possession of fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver Xanax, conspiracy to distribute heroin, and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators say they received tips that both suspects were dealing drugs.

