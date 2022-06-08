Advertisement

Remembering Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty

Funeral services are being held Wednesday in Nicholas County
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Family, friends, members of the community and law enforcement agencies from around the region have made their way to Nicholas County Wednesday to pay final respects to a fallen brother in blue.

Funeral services for Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker are being held at the Summersville Armory and Convention Center Wednesday evening at 5 p.m.

Loved ones of Deputy Tom Baker say he'll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.
Visitation will begin at Noon.

Law enforcement from all over the state and beyond are expected to attend.

Funeral for fallen Nicholas County deputy to be held Wednesday

Baker was shot and killed Friday, June 3 while responding to a situation involving two barricaded men inside a camper along Fire House Road in Birch River, West Virginia.

Tyler Kelly, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of Deputy Tom Baker.

Court records detail history of Nicholas County murder suspect

The second suspect, Richie Holcomb, 36, died in the shootout. Holcomb was convicted of a felony in Webster County Circuit Court in 2014.

Kelly and Holcomb were armed with a 9mm handgun and an AR-15.

This is a developing story.

