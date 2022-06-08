Trial of man accused of killing Charleston police officer enters third day

Kanawha County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the trial against the man accused of shooting and killing a Charleston police officer entered its third day, pictures were shown to the jury of the crime scene.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson. Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020 when responding to a traffic complaint.

To begin the third day of the trial on Wednesday, dozens of pictures were shown to the jury from the crime scene along Garrison Avenue in Charleston.

Those pictures featured wide-shots of the entire scene as well as close-ups of evidence.

Some of the close-ups showed individual bullet casings, while others were parts of Johnson’s police uniform.

One by one they showed each item and the damage inflicted to the uniform, vest, and even the badge she was wearing.

After showing those pictures, the defense asked questions about where the bullet casings landed and how they ended up in the places they were found.

