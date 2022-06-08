Advertisement

Trial of man accused of killing Charleston police officer enters third day

Joshua Phillips trial continues. (WSAZ)
Joshua Phillips trial continues. (WSAZ)(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Kanawha County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the trial against the man accused of shooting and killing a Charleston police officer entered its third day, pictures were shown to the jury of the crime scene.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Charleston Patrolman Cassie Johnson. Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020 when responding to a traffic complaint.

To begin the third day of the trial on Wednesday, dozens of pictures were shown to the jury from the crime scene along Garrison Avenue in Charleston.

Those pictures featured wide-shots of the entire scene as well as close-ups of evidence.

Some of the close-ups showed individual bullet casings, while others were parts of Johnson’s police uniform.

One by one they showed each item and the damage inflicted to the uniform, vest, and even the badge she was wearing.

After showing those pictures, the defense asked questions about where the bullet casings landed and how they ended up in the places they were found.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Gallia County Local Schools superintendent faces criminal charges, including theft in...
Former school superintendent indicted, including on theft charge
Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker were attacked by a dog Friday morning.
Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries
The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Escapee Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington, Ohio, is described as 6 feet 4 and 245...
1 of 5 escapees still on the run from correctional facility; community worries about safety
Four people were arrested Tuesday after police searched an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th...
4 arrested after drugs found in apartment

Latest News

Nicholas County Deputy Tom Baker was killed in the line of duty.
Emotional reaction to the death of Nicholas County Deputy Baker
The Gallia County Sheriff says the child was airlifted to a Columbus Area Medical facility to...
Mother arrested after baby falls out of second story apartment
Law enforcement officers are on scene of a deadly shooting incident in Nicholas County that has...
Name of deputy killed in the line of duty in Nicholas shooting released
Police issue warrants for Beckley man
Warrants issued for man wanted in murder in Charleston