Advertisement

Voluntary recall issued for child allergy medication

Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected...
Lot 2006491 with expiration date 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A voluntary recall has been issued for Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy due to potential microbial contamination.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, testing found some of the product had elevated levels of yeast and mold and could contain bacteria.

So far, the company has not received any complaints related to microbial concerns or complications.

Allergy Bee Gone is used to lessen seasonal allergy symptoms and is packaged in individual tubes for application.

Lot 2006491 with an expiration date of 8/2024 and UPC code 860002022116 is the only product affected in the recall.

It was distributed nationwide to wholesale distributors, retail stores and online.

Anyone with Allergy Bee Gone for Kids Nasal Swab Remedy, lot 2006491, should stop using it, discard any remaining product and contact the company at recall@buzzagogo.com for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A former Gallia County Local Schools superintendent faces criminal charges, including theft in...
Former school superintendent indicted, including on theft charge
Alissa Hewlett and Anthony Walker were attacked by a dog Friday morning.
Couple attacked by dog; woman suffers severe injuries
The sister of 23-year-old Kyle Webb says he'd been jumping off a cliff at the lake with friends.
Community mourns man who died at Paintsville Lake
Escapee Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, of Wilmington, Ohio, is described as 6 feet 4 and 245...
1 of 5 escapees still on the run from correctional facility; community worries about safety
Four people were arrested Tuesday after police searched an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th...
4 arrested after drugs found in apartment

Latest News

The bookshelves from ProtectED Solutions are real shelves, but they also have a layer of Kevlar...
Company makes bulletproof bookshelves to protect students during school shootings
Joshua Phillips trial continues. (WSAZ)
Trial of man accused of killing Charleston police officer enters third day
Baker funeral
Remembering Nicholas County deputy killed in the line of duty
Remembering Nicholas County deputy Tom Baker
FILE - Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands during a group photo at the Supreme Court in...
Court: Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s house