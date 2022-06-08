Wednesday thundery eve ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late this Tuesday evening a weak front is sliding in from the north with a bead of showers aligned in broken fashion along the Route 32, 35 and 50 corridors of Southern Ohio. Since these cells are lacking in wind energy aloft, they are merely run of the mill garden variety showers though a brief thunder delay at Great American for the Reds game did occur.

Still it is notable that a few of our computer model runs have tried to re-develop these scrawny showers into overnight southern Coalfield downpours. So just in case it will be prudent to check with Brandon Butcher to see how the overnight rain pattern has panned out.

By first light of Wednesday’s skies will trend partly cloudy with enough afternoon sun to propel highs into the 80s. However that sun will go to work and heat the ground which will then heat the air. That heating process will help to send clouds towering to the heavens which will foster the development of showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon.

Then Wednesday night’s thunder action will follow in response to a belt of stronger winds approaching from the Mississippi Valley. This may be a set-up for strong enough squalls to muster power hits (lightning strikes or high winds) and street flooding (localized areas can measure more than an inch of rain in a half hour).

Since the winds aloft in the high heavens above are forecast to be marginal for big time storms on Wednesday, we will need to see how the evening severe thunderstorm pattern pans out.

As of press time the zone most likely to have high winds and hence localized power hits sets up along I-71 and I-70 through the Buckeye State. In cases like this our area tends to get a vivid electrical display from night time thunder storms with a few lightning strikes and pockets of street flooding.

