Award offered after Charleston home catches fire

The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. June 1 along Park Drive.
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Fire Department is asking for your help identifying someone who firefighters believe had something to do with a house fire.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. June 1 along Park Drive.

If you’re around the area, you’re encouraged to keep an eye out for a bicycle with no seat attached, as well as a backpack with light-up strips going down each side.

According to the fire department, it appears someone with these belongings may have had something to do with the fire.

The family who had been living there was out of town, however major renovations are going to have to take place.

Justin Alford, who is a lieutenant with the Charleston Fire Department, says while they continue with their investigation they’re asking people in and around the community to come forward with any information.

“If you see something, say something. Anything can help us,” Alford said.

There is a reward up to $5,000 for an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call Lt. Alford at 304-348-8058, ext. 423.

Crews battle house fire in Charleston

