Commissioners speak out about proposed $297 million rate increase by Appalachian Power

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Commission has spoken out about a proposed $297 million rate increase that would add more than $18 to the average customer’s bill.

In a release, commissioners called the request “unprecedented.” The increase would go into effect by Sept. 1 – if approved by the state Public Service Commission.

In a filing, commissioners Kent Carper, Ben Salango, and Lance Wheeler wrote, ”The Public Service Commission (PSC) must recognize APCo’s request for what it is – flagrant price gouging of the thousands of residents and businesses that are held captive to APCo’s monopoly. It is far past time for the PSC to do what is right when it comes to the cost of electricity. The PSC must reject APCo’s outrageous $297 million request in its entirety.”

Commissioners also referenced media reports showing that the average residential customer’s bill has increased 182% since 2006 and that American Electric Power’s CEO makes $15 million per year.

The Public Service Commission has scheduled four public hearings on APCo’s request: June 22 at the Ohio County Courthouse in Wheeling at 5:30 p.m., June 27 at the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton at 5:30 p.m, June 28 at the Cabell County Courthouse in Huntington at 5: 30 p.m, and July 26: PSC headquarters in Charleston at 5:30 p.m.

According to the release, Commission President Carper plans to appear at one or more hearings to testify in opposition to the rate hike.

