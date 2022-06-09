Advertisement

Huntington officers investigate reports of shots fired

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington Police have confirm reports of shots fired just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

The shots were reported in the area of Charleston Avenue and Euclid Place as well as near 10th Avenue.

Police say five to six shots were heard.

No further information has been released.

