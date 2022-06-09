Advertisement

Johnny Cash Tribute Show coming to Charleston

Johnny Cash Tribute Show coming to Charleston
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

CenterStage Magazine gave the show 5 Stars, quote “...its an electrifying show of all the timeless hits, delivered with modern sensibilities. The show connects the audience with all memories and feelings that Cash’s music gave to generations.”

Forever Johnny Cash: The Musical Tribute will be in Charleston on Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m.

For more information, visit foreverjohnnycashtribute.com.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police investigating murder on Darby Hollow
Two teens arrested in family member’s murder
Tornado
Tornado Watch expires throughout much of Ohio Valley
According to court documents, the raid stemmed from a federal investigation that led to one man...
Arrest made in federal drug raid
Joshua Rose and Erica Ross face several charges, including possession of fentanyl, after a...
Pair arrested on drug charges after traffic stop
Four people were arrested Tuesday after police searched an apartment in the 1500 block of 7th...
4 arrested after drugs found in apartment

Latest News

Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman admits to buying AR-15 for suspect killed during shootout that killed deputy
Helping dad embrace his inner child for Father's Day
Helping dad embrace his inner child for Father’s Day
Summer tech innovations
Summer tech innovations
Bring the indoors outside
Bring the indoors outside
Get ready for camping
Get ready for camping