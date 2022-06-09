Jury begins deliberations in trial against man accused of killing Charleston officer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The fate of the man accused of shooting and killing a Charleston Patrolman in 2020 is now in the hands of a jury.

Joshua Phillips, 38, of Charleston, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Officer Cassie Johnson. Officer Johnson was shot on December 1, 2020, while responding to a traffic complaint.

Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson has passed away after being shot in the line of duty. (WSAZ, CPD)

The State and the defense concluded closing arguments around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

After four days of hearing emotional eyewitness testimonies, seeing crime scene photos, and viewing police body cam and cruiser dash cam footage, the jury is in deliberation mode.

Trial of man accused of killing Charleston police officer enters third day

Phillips did not take the stand to testify during his trial.

This is a developing story.

WSAZ has a reporter in the courtroom.

Once a verdict is reached, WSAZ will have it on WSAZ.com and on air.

CLICK HERE FOR THE WSAZ LIVESTREAM

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage of the Phillips trial, tap the links the below:

Trial of man accused of killing Charleston police officer enters second day

Trial for man accused of killing Charleston police officer will stay in Kanawha County

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.