Ky governor asks feds to issue wavier for lower-cost gas, issues baby formula state of emergency

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Beshear issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency over the baby formula shortage that has impacted the nation and the commonwealth. The Governor’s order activates state price-gouging laws, which aims to protect families seeking to purchase formula from the predatory pricing that can occur when supplies are limited due to high demand.

The current baby formula shortage is mainly attributed to the lack of supply after a major production plant was shut down earlier this year when the FDA began investigating bacterial infections in four babies who were fed the formula.

“By implementing our price gouging laws, we can make sure that families are not being charged more than they should to obtain a critical supply of formula to feed their baby,” Gov. Beshear said. “I urge families to immediately report any instance of price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.”

“The infant formula shortage has caused worry and frustration for Kentucky’s families as they have sought to provide nutrition to our most precious citizens,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “We encourage families to reach out to all available resources in their community, including local health departments, pediatricians, food pantries, community action councils and other supporting agencies to meet the nutritional needs of their infants and to ensure they thrive. We also encourage all eligible families to enroll in WIC or SNAP to help during this shortage.”

Kentuckians should click here to report baby formula price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

The Governor said, at this time, the attorney general has not reported any claims of price gouging or requested that the price gouging laws be activated, but other states have reported such claims and are taking steps to address them. Under current law, the state of emergency and price gouging laws can last for 30-days; however, local county and city officials can request an extension.

In a letter sent to top administrators at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Gov. Beshear requested that the administration grant a waiver and remove the requirement that more costly, “reformulated” fuel be sold in many urban areas – including the Louisville metropolitan area. On top of the price spike, the supply of reformulated gasoline that Kentucky relies on has faced the added pressure of a global supply crunch.

If approved, the waiver would stay in effect for up to 20 days, allowing conventional, more affordable gasoline to be sold in Jefferson County, as well as portions of Bullitt and Oldham counties.

While reformulated gas helps cut down on pollution, during these unprecedented times, the reformulated blend is adding an additional cost – as much as 20 or 30 cents or more per gallon – to Kentucky families who are already paying too much, the Governor said.

“The people who live and work in the Louisville area do not deserve to shoulder this extra burden during what is already a trying time when it comes to filling up,” Gov. Beshear said.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.