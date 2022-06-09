Man found not guilty of murder in victim’s shooting death

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man who faced murder charges in connection with a shooting last December in Ironton was found not guilty Thursday by a jury, Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said.

Anthony W. Pemberton, 48, of Kitts Hill, died in the shooting, which happened in December 2021 along County Road 7D in Ironton.

While acquitted of the murder charge, Aaron K. Scott was found guilty of trafficking marijuana and of tampering with evidence, according to Anderson. Investigators explained that Scott threw clothes he wore during the shooting over an embankment in Carter County, Kentucky, and took the gun apart and put it in a storm sewer in Huntington, West Virginia.

According to Anderson, the jury believed Scott acted in self-defense during the shooting.

“We believe justice was done, and the jury’s job is to determine the truth and what the facts are, and they determined Aaron Scott acted in self-defense, and we respect that decision,” Anderson said.

Scott is set to be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. July 18 in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.

