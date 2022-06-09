Advertisement

Olive Garden restaurant coming to Ashland, Kentucky

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - A company says a new restaurant is coming to Ashland, Kentucky.

Meagan Bernstein, with Darden Restaurants, told WSAZ that they plan to open an Olive Garden in Ashland.

Bernstein said, “Darden is looking forward to joining the community, but since the project is still in it’s early stages, we don’t have many details to share.”

As for a location or when it will open, Bernstein said that will come at a later date.

