Storm creates debris at school playground

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Powerful storms took many by surprise across the region Wednesday night.

The roof and siding of a barn which sits right next to the Confidence Elementary School in Putnam County are now all over the school’s playground.

Angie Triplett was inside working with the principal Thursday night around 7:30 when the brunt of the storm hit.

“The wind was blowing, the hail was almost sideways,” Triplett said. “I told [the principal], we better get away from the glass, from the windows.”

She says in a matter of 10 minutes, the wind took over, sending all sorts of debris throughout the school’s playground.

“We were not expecting this,” Triplett said. “It only lasted about maybe five minutes. It rained more than that, but the actual wind blowing hard like that lasted for about five minutes.”

The winds were so strong, they even knocked security cameras off the wall, and bent parts of the school dumpster.

Officials are thankful kids are out of school as they wouldn’t be able to use the playground with all the debris and damaged fencing.

School officials tell us their next steps are to get ahold of the insurance company so they can assess the damage.

While the playground itself seems to be in good shape, they’ll have lots of fencing to replace before kids come back from Summer break in August.

